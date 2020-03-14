Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

HURN stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,391,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

