HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of HTGM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

