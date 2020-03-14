Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

HMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

HMHC opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

