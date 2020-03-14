Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3,405.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

