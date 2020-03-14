Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.