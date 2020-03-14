Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.