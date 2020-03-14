Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%.

FIXX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

