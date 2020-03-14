Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist Acquires 5,000 Shares

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

