Hiscox’s (HSX) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,083 ($14.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.08. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

