Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.