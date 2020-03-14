Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.05).

HIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,956.67 ($25.74).

HIK opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,878.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,958.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

