HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HDELY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

