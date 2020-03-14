Head to Head Contrast: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO)

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FRONTEO and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO -10.07% -22.46% -7.22% Veritone -125.04% -101.47% -47.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FRONTEO and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veritone has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 252.73%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than FRONTEO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRONTEO and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO $101.88 million 1.05 $1.96 million N/A N/A Veritone $49.65 million 0.94 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -0.66

FRONTEO has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Risk & Volatility

FRONTEO has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRONTEO beats Veritone on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English. The company assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. It also provides Lit i View, an online eDiscovery software, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. In addition, the company offers electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enables the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; forensic tools; and Lit i View XAMINER, a digital forensic software, and other related hardware and software products. Further, it helps to create document management procedures; conduct corporate risk audits; and comply with legal requirements to provide information to stakeholders. Additionally, the company provides AI solutions in the fields of business intelligence, healthcare, and digital communications. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms, and other organizations under the FRONTEO, KIBIT, and Landscaping brands. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

