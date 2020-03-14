Head-To-Head Comparison: Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53%

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Chinanet Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.21 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chinanet Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phoenix Tree and Chinanet Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.74%. Given Phoenix Tree’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Chinanet Online on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

