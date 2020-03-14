HC Wainwright Cuts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $6.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.