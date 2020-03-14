Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €271.50 ($315.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €332.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.06. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 52 week high of €386.50 ($449.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

