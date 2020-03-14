Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

