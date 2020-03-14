Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.23% of Hanmi Financial worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

