Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Christopher J. Boever Purchases 7,100 Shares of Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

