Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

