Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

GC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$29.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$27.91 and a 1-year high of C$53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at C$99,625.99. Also, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$51,083,909.25.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

