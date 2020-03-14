Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,656,000 shares of company stock worth $997,366.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

