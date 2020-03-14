Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Gary Guidry Buys 850,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Gary Guidry bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.25 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.
GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
