Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Target Price to GBX 47

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 47 ($0.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62.80 ($0.83).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 37.89 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 41.59 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.