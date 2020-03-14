Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.83 ($50.97).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €26.76 ($31.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.53. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.