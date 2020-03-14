Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.77 ($116.01).

Sanofi stock opened at €73.41 ($85.36) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.53 and a 200-day moving average of €85.42.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

