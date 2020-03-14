Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 280

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.26).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 130.70 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

