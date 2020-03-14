Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

