Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €58.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.76 ($72.98).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €37.66 ($43.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

