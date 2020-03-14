Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.05 ($16.34).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.42. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

