Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.60 ($9.99) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.63 and a 200 day moving average of €9.49.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

