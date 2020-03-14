Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.60 ($9.99) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.63 and a 200 day moving average of €9.49.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

