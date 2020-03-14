Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.01 ($6.99).

CBK stock opened at €3.24 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.58 ($4.16) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.40.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

