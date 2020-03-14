Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.59. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.