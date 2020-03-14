Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).
Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.59. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).
About Gocompare.Com Group
GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.
