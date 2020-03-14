Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLUU. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

