Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 265.73 Average PT from Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265.73 ($3.50).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 135.68 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 154.52 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

