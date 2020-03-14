Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum Buys 10,000 Shares

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

