Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

