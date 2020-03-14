GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 10,800 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

