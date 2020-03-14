General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GMO opened at $0.19 on Friday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

