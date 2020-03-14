GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 24th

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE GDL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,522.00.

About GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

