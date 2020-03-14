GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAN (LON:GAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON GAN opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.19. GAN has a 12-month low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66).
GAN Company Profile
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.