GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAN (LON:GAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GAN opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.19. GAN has a 12-month low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66).

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

