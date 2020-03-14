Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of GCV opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

