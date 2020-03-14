Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Shares of GCV opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.13.
Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile
