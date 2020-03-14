FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Chromadex Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Chromadex in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chromadex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chromadex by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.