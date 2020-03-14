Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,287.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million and a P/E ratio of 78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.