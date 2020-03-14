Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million and a P/E ratio of 78.13.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

