Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FTDR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 78.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $6,907,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

