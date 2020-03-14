Front Yard Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 22,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19,735% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RESI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

