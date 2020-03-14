Front Yard Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 22,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19,735% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE RESI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.90.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
