Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

