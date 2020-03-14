Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target upped by Citigroup from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 680.11 ($8.95).

FRES opened at GBX 543.80 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.04. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

