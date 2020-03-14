Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $394,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

